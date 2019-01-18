En
BI Expects 0.5% Inflation in January

Husen Miftahudin    •    18 Januari 2019 17:58 WIB
macroeconomics (en)
En Business (En)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:Medcom.id/Husen Miftahudin)

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has said that January's inflation may reach 0.5 percent month-to-month and 3.0 percent year-on-year.

"January's inflation will reach 0.5 month-to-month. It will reach 3.0 percent year-on-year," Perry told reporters on Friday, January 18, 2019.

"It is still within our target. It it still under control," Perry added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018. In the meantime, food products increased by 0.29 percent last month.

Based on 82 surveyed cities, the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh.


(WAH)

