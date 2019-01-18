BI Expects 0.5% Inflation in January

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has said that January's inflation may reach 0.5 percent month-to-month and 3.0 percent year-on-year.
"January's inflation will reach 0.5 month-to-month. It will reach 3.0 percent year-on-year," Perry told reporters on Friday, January 18, 2019.
