Foxconn Unit to Raise $4.2 Billion in China IPO

Shanghai: A unit of electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn said it will launch an initial public offering in China on Thursday aimed at raising $4.2 billion, in the biggest mainland debut for three years.
Taiwan's Foxconn Industrial Internet, which makes electronic devices, cloud service equipment and industrial robots, will float 10 percent of its total shares, according to a prospectus filed late Tuesday with the Shanghai stock exchange.
North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel the forthcoming summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump if Washing…
Satellite photos indicate North Korea has begun dismantling its nuclear test site ahead of a historic summit between leader Kim Jo…
Struggling Japanese conglomerate Toshiba said Tuesday it had bounced back into the black after a disastrous year and will avoid a …
Japan Airlines (JAL) on Monday announced plans to launch a budget airline, hoping to take advantage of an expected expansion in th…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.
China announced Tuesday that it would cut tariffs on auto imports from July 1, the latest sign of a thaw in trade frictions with t…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp14,178 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.
The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to allow 100 percent ownership and visa incentives to foreigners, in a bid to attract…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.49 percent or 69 points to Rp14,176 per dollar on Monday, May 21,…