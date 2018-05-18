JCI Drops 32.61 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.86 percent or 8.01 points to 918.89 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.16 percent or 9.68 points to 5947.16 on Monday, May 14, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 48.89 points to 5956.83 on Friday, May 11, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.31 percent or 133.22 points to 5,907.94 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.79 percent or 45.56 points to 5820.27 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.12 percent or 124.75 points to 5,760.34 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.6 percent or 92.76 points to 5,885.1 on Monday, May 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.85 percent or 49.06 points to 5841.41 before break on Monday.
Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Monday after gains on Wall Street last week, as a mixed US jobs report was seen as reducing th…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,107 per dollar on Friday, May 18,…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted monthly inflation rate will reach 0.22 percent as of the third week of May 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 16.93 points to 5832.85 before break on Friday.
EU leaders meeting in Bulgaria pledged Thursday to refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a perman…
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent during a Board of Governors' meeti…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 points to Rp14,074 per dollar on Thursday, May 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.74 percent or 42.98 points to 5884.44 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.