JCI Drops 32.61 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.86 percent or 8.01 points to 918.89 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.29 billion shares worth 7.39 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 237 stocks were down, 149 were up and 120 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON), PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (KLBF) and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT).The top gainers were PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD) and PT Asia PAcific Fibers Tbk (POLY).(WAH)