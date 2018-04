JISDOR Slightly Appreciates to Rp13,877 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,877 per dollar on Monday, April 30, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 14 percent or 20 points to Rp13,913 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta Time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.27 percent or 75.36 points to 5,994.6 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 247 stocks were up, 158 were down and 94 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR).(WAH)