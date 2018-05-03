Australia's Biggest Bank Loses 20 Million Customer Records

Sydney: Australia's troubled Commonwealth Bank admitted Thursday it had lost financial records for almost 20 million customers in a major security blunder, but insisted there was no need to worry.
The nation's biggest company said it could not find two magnetic data tapes that stored names, addresses, account numbers and transaction details from 2000 to 2016.
