Tokyo: Most Asian stocks extended their selling on Thursday as a volatile week draws to an early close in many markets, while bubbling trade tensions and another painful day for Wall Street technology shares continued to feed uncertainty.
While news of Kim Jong Un's visit to China fuelled fresh hopes for stability on the Korean peninsula, investors have been more occupied with fears about a possible global trade war and a sell-off in the tech sector.
Market titan Facebook has led a plunge in big-name stocks on worries about a regulatory clampdown following a massive data breach at the social media site.
Tesla, Amazon, Twitter and Google parent Alphabet have also come under the cosh, sending the tech-rich Nasdaq southwards, with the index losing 0.9 percent Wednesday. The Dow and S&P 500 also ended in the red.
There was little movement on news that the US economy had grown a lot faster in October-December than previously thought.
In Asia, Hong Kong sank 0.5 percent, extending the previous day's 2.5 percent dive, while Shanghai and Sydney were each 0.4 percent off.
Seoul slipped 0.1 percent, while Wellington and Taipei also fell.
However, Tokyo ended the morning session 0.6 percent higher thanks to a drop in the yen against the dollar. Singapore was up 0.8 percent.
Traders in Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore and Wellington, among others, are also moving to close their positions before the end of the January-March quarter, with the Easter break beginning Friday.
Global markets have taken a hit in recent weeks on fears of a trade war as Donald Trump pushes through his protectionist agenda while the Federal Reserve prepares to lift interest rate hikes and other central banks also look to tighten monetary policies.
And analysts predict further ructions.
"We've done some damage with the correction and it's going to take some time to repair," Bob Doll, portfolio manager and chief equity strategist at Nuveen Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.
"Expect choppy, sideways volatility," added Doll.
Key figures around 0230 GMT
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 21,153.97 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.5 percent at 29,888.89
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,109.66
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.80 yen from 106.86 yen at 2100 GMT
Euro/dollar: UP at USD1.2317 from USD1.2309
Pound/dollar: DOWN at USD1.4070 from USD1.4078
Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 22 cents at USD64.60 per barrel
Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 19 cents at USD68.95 (new contract)
New York - Dow: FLAT at 23,848.42 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,044.74 (close) (AFP)
(FJR)
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.
The jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.93 percent or 58.76 points to 6,254.07 on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Most Asia markets rose on Thursday and the dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its target for interest rate …
The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.73 percent or 46 points to 6,243.58 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.11 percent or 69.87 points to 6,219.71 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 on Monday, March 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Monday, March…