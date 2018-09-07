En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi to Focus on Economic Cooperation during South Korea Visit

   •    07 September 2018 16:52 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi to Focus on Economic Cooperation during South Korea Visit
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo wants to boost economic ties between Indonesia and South Korea during his planned visit to the East Asian country on September 10-11.

Earlier today, Jokowi held a limited cabinet meeting at the Bogor Palace. He discussed about the preparation of the two-day visit.

Baca juga
"The visit aims to boost cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted the media-savvy politician as saying.

During the state visit, Jokowi will witness the signings of 16 memorandums of understanding (MoUs). He will also meet with Indonesian nationals in South Korea.

After South Korea, President Jokowi is scheduled to pay a working visit to Vietnam. He is slated to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1475 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv