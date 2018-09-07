Jokowi to Focus on Economic Cooperation during South Korea Visit

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo wants to boost economic ties between Indonesia and South Korea during his planned visit to the East Asian country on September 10-11.



Earlier today, Jokowi held a limited cabinet meeting at the Bogor Palace. He discussed about the preparation of the two-day visit.

"The visit aims to boost cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted the media-savvy politician as saying.During the state visit, Jokowi will witness the signings of 16 memorandums of understanding (MoUs). He will also meet with Indonesian nationals in South Korea.After South Korea, President Jokowi is scheduled to pay a working visit to Vietnam. He is slated to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN.(WAH)