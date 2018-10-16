Jokowi Instructs His Cabinet to Improve RI's Trade Balance

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his cabinet to improve the nation's balance of trade by limiting imports and boosting exports.



"I hope we can continue to implement innovative measures such as limiting imports and boosting exports," the former Jakarta governor said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Last month, the country recorded a trade surplus of USD 0.23 billion. On the other hand, the oil and gas sector recorded a trade deficit of 1.07 billion."September's trade balance was positive but the oil and gas trade balance was still negative," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Monday.The country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number decreased by 6.58 percent compared to the previous month.The country's import value stood at USD14.6 billion last month. The number decreased by 13.18 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)