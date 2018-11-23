En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia, Algeria to Improve Economic Ties

Ilham wibowo    •    23 November 2018 20:21 WIB
africa (en)
En Business (En)
Indonesia, Algeria to Improve Economic Ties
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita (Photo:Medcom.id/Eko)

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Friday said that Indonesia and Algeria will strengthen their bilateral economic cooperation.

The NadDem Party politician led a trade delegation to Algeria this week. He held a bilateral meeting with Algerian Mining and Industry Minister Youcef Yousfi during the visit.

Baca juga
"Algeria mentioned a number of priority sectors such as food processing and textile industries," the minister said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"We urged the Algerian government to facilitate Indonesian investors," the minister added.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1933 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv