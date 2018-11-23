Indonesia, Algeria to Improve Economic Ties

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Friday said that Indonesia and Algeria will strengthen their bilateral economic cooperation.



The NadDem Party politician led a trade delegation to Algeria this week. He held a bilateral meeting with Algerian Mining and Industry Minister Youcef Yousfi during the visit.

"Algeria mentioned a number of priority sectors such as food processing and textile industries," the minister said in a written statement received by Medcom.id."We urged the Algerian government to facilitate Indonesian investors," the minister added.Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)