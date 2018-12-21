Govt Identifying Potential Export Commodities

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said that the central government will support a number of potential commodities to boost export activities.



"We are trying to identify commodities that have potential to boost our exports," Darmin told reporters on Thursday evening.

According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion last month. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month."We are holding a series of discussion with the Trade Ministry and the Industry Ministry," Darmin said.(WAH)