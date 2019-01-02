Indonesia Records 0.62% Inflation in December 2018

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday that consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018.



"December is a busy month. It is a holiday month," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said.

"As many as 80 surveyed cities saw inflation. The other two surveyed cities saw deflation," the BPS leader said.Last month, food products recorded an inflation of 0.29 percent. In the meantime, transportation, communication and financial services recorded an inflation of 0.24 percent.According to the report, the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh."December's inflation was primarily influenced by rising air transportation fares as well as egg and chicken meat prices," Suhariyanto said."Rural areas recorded an inflation of 0.58 percent in December 2018," he said.(WAH)