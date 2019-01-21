NYIA Will be Opened in April: Airport Operator

Yogyakarta: State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I has announced that New Yogyakarta International Airport (NYIA) will be officially opened in April 2019.



"The airport will be partially operational in April 2019," PT Angkasa Pura I Yogyakarta general manager Agus Pandu Purnama told reporters on Monday, January 21, 2019.

NYIA is located in Teman district of Kulon Progo regency. It is intended to replace Adisutjipto International Airport of Yogyakarta city."The airport will be fully operational in the end of the year," the PT Angkasa Pura I official said.In April, NYIA will only serve international flights. In addition, it will only open for 12 hours from 06.00 AM until 06.00 PM."The taxiway can accommodate as many as 23 planes," he stated.(WAH)