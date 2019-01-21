En
Patricia Vicka    •    21 Januari 2019 19:29 WIB
NYIA Will be Opened in April: Airport Operator
PT Angkasa Pura I Yogyakarta general manager Agus Pandu Purnama (Photo: Medcom.id/Patricia Vicka)

Yogyakarta: State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I has announced that New Yogyakarta International Airport (NYIA) will be officially opened in April 2019.

"The airport will be partially operational in April 2019," PT Angkasa Pura I Yogyakarta general manager Agus Pandu Purnama told reporters on Monday, January 21, 2019.

NYIA is located in Teman district of Kulon Progo regency. It is intended to replace Adisutjipto International Airport of Yogyakarta city.

"The airport will be fully operational in the end of the year," the PT Angkasa Pura I official said.

In April, NYIA will only serve international flights. In addition, it will only open for 12 hours from 06.00 AM until 06.00 PM.

"The taxiway can accommodate as many as 23 planes," he stated.


(WAH)

