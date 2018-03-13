JISDOR Appreciates 0.08%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,757 per dollar on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah's spot rate depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,752 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.35 percent or 87.84 points to 6,412.85 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 11.76 billion shares worth around 8.74 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 241 stocks were down, 108 were up and 123 were unchanged.(WAH)