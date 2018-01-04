Tokyo Shares Trying to Catch Up Wall Street

Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.2 percent, or 12.44 points, to 6,239.04 before break on Thursday, January 4, 2017.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his Working Cabinet to boost the country's economic growth …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.32 percent or 42 points from Rp13,542 per dollar to Rp13,498 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.38 percent, or 87.76 points to 6,251.48 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
A top European Central Bank official on Wednesday called for governments to regulate and tax bitcoin, labelling the cryptocurrency…
PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) is ready to prepare an official proposal to apply for a new copper concentrate export recommendation.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent, or six points from Rp13,548 per dollar to Rp13,542 pe…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's inflation rate stood at 3.61 percent in 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.99 percent or 62.85 points to 6,416.5 before break on Tuesday morning.