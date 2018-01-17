En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Slightly Down in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    17 Januari 2018 13:54 WIB
stock market (en)
JCI Slightly Down in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.03 percent or 1.8 points to 6427.9 before break on Wednesday.

According to RTI Infokom , the transaction volume was about 10.25 billion shares worth around 4.83 trillion rupiahs.

Meanwhile, as many as 173 stocks were down, 146 were up and 119 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Capital Financial Indonesia Tbk (CASA), PT intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).

The top losers were PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR) and PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC).


(WAH)

