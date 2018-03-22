JISDOR Appreciates 0.16%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,737 per dollar on Thursday, March 22, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp13,755 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.93 percent or 58.76 points to 6,254.07 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 220 stocks were down, 137 were up and 118 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (Poly), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP).(WAH)