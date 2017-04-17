En
Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of USD1.23 Billion in March 2017

Eko Nordiansyah    •    17 April 2017 15:18 WIB
export import
Business (En)
Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of USD1.23 Billion in March 2017
Illustration (Photo: MI/M Irfan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD1.23 billion in March 2017.

"We should maintain trade surplus," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said on Monday.

"It will boost economic growth," he said.

Export value reached USD14.59 billion last month. It increased by 15.68 percent compared to the previous month.

Import value reached USD13.36 billion last month. It increased by 17.65 percent compared to the previous month.


(WAH)

