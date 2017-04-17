Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of USD1.23 Billion in March 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD1.23 billion in March 2017.
"We should maintain trade surplus," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said on Monday.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that Indonesian exports reached USD13.77 billion in December 2016.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that trade surplus reached USD8.78 billion in 2016
Indonesia recorded a USD840 million trade surplus in November 2016.
Indonesia posted USD1.21 billion of trade surplus in October this year.
Indonesia's exports reached USD12.51 billion in September 2016. It decreased by 1.84 percent compared to the same period last …
Indonesia's trade balance recorded a monthly surplus of USD1.22 billion in September 2016.
Three Malaysian companies received the Primaduta Award 2016 during the opening ceremony of Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2016)
The Trade Ministry expects Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2016 to produce new export opportunities.
Indonesia's exports increased from USD9.5 billion in July 2016 to USD12.63 billion in August 2016.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara believes Indonesia experienced trade surplus in August 2016.
