Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of USD1.23 Billion in March 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD1.23 billion in March 2017.



"We should maintain trade surplus," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said on Monday.

"It will boost economic growth," he said.Export value reached USD14.59 billion last month. It increased by 15.68 percent compared to the previous month.Import value reached USD13.36 billion last month. It increased by 17.65 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)