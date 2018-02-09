En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Drops 72 Points in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    09 Februari 2018 12:02 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 72 Points in First Session
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Eric Ireng)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 6.6 billion shares worth around 4.23 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 262 stocks were down, 77 were up and 87 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.21 percent or 13.3 points to 1,089.78 at the end of the morning session.

In the first session, the top losers were PT Indika ENergy Tbk (INDY), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI) and PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI).



(WAH)

