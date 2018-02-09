JCI Drops 72 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 6.6 billion shares worth around 4.23 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 262 stocks were down, 77 were up and 87 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.21 percent or 13.3 points to 1,089.78 at the end of the morning session.In the first session, the top losers were PT Indika ENergy Tbk (INDY), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI) and PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI).(WAH)