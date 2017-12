Jakarta: The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) increased by 0.09 percent, or 5.77 points, to 6,119.42 on Friday, December 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were 22.16 billion shares worth around 10.88 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 157 stocks were up, 178 were down and 118 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.26 percent, or 2.64 points, to 2,030.105 in the closing session.The top gainers were PT Dwi Guna Laksana Tbk (DWGL), PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk (APLN), PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (SRIL), PT Pan Brothers Tbk (PBRX) and PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP).The top losers were PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT Surya Citra Media Tbk, PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID), PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk, and PT Mathari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).(WAH)