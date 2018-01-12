En
Kalla, Darmin Discuss E-Commerce Tax Scheme

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    12 Januari 2018 16:44 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Kalla, Darmin Discuss E-Commerce Tax Scheme
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution (Photo:Medcom.id/Annisa Ayu Artanti)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla met with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution to discuss the planned e-commerce tax regulation this morning.

"The agenda of the meeting was e-commerce," Darmin said in Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

"We will hold another meeting in the near future," he added.

The regulation is still being formulated by the Directorate General of Taxation (DGT). The policy is scheduled to be issued in the first quarter of 2017.

"We will implement the Automatic Exchange of Information cooperation in April 2017. We should issue the e-Commerce tax scheme before that month," DGT tax policy director Arif Yanuar told Medcom.id yesterday.


(WAH)

