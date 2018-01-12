Kalla, Darmin Discuss E-Commerce Tax Scheme

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla met with Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution to discuss the planned e-commerce tax regulation this morning.
"The agenda of the meeting was e-commerce," Darmin said in Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.
State-owned lender Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) recorded that its Home Ownership Loan (KPR) program grew strongly in 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has approached South Korean railway company Hyundai …
International rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings…
The Indonesian Finance Ministry has projected the country's economic growth may reach 5.05 percent in the end of 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's trade surplus stood at $130 million in November 2…
The think tank Center of Reform on Economic (CORE) Indonesia has predicted the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth m…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly will appoint Robert Pakpahan as the new Taxation director general.
Indonesia's import value stood at $14.19 billion in October 2017, an increase of 11.04 percent compared to September 2017.
Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of $0.9 billion in October 2017, a significant decrease of $0.86 billion compared to September …
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The central government, Papua provincial administration and Mimika regency administration have signed an agremeent on the divestme…
In a makeshift bamboo clinic, small children struggle to draw breath through surgical masks, victims of a forgotten but dead…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.002 percent or 0.0097 points to 6,386 before break on Friday.
The German economy grew 2.2 percent in 2017, enjoying its fastest rate of expansion since 2011, official data for Europe's top…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,427 per dollar on Thursday, Janua…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent or 15.17 points to 6,386.34 on Thursday, January 11, 2017.
China's premier expects economic growth of around 6.9 percent for 2017, as he saw a "better than expected" outlook f…
Canada is bracing for a possible US withdrawal from the tripartite North American Free Trade Agreement, a source said Wednesday, a…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.03 percent or 1.97 points to 6,371.17 on Wednesday, January 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.23 percent or 14.68 points to 6.387.83 before break on Wednesday.