JCI Down 35 Points in Morning Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    05 Oktober 2017 12:45 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 35 Points in Morning Session
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Eric Ireng)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.212 points (0.592 percent) to 5,916.263 in the morning session on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 4.43 billion shares worth around 2.82 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 168 stocks were down, 138 were up and 103 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 7.884 points (0.795 percent) to 984.079 at the end of the first session.

The top losers were PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk (BELL), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Jawa Barat dan Banten Tbk (BJBR), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO), PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI).

The top gainers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI), PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS), PT Indika Emergy Tbk (INDY).



(WAH)

