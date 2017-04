JISDOR Reaches Rp13324 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday from Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday.



The JISDOR depreciated three points on Monday. The reference rate depreciated five points on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points today.The transaction volume reached around 10 billion shares worth around seven trillion rupiah.Moreover, 156 stocks were up, 171 stocks were down and 101 stocks were stagnant.(WAH)