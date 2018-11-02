En
Ilham wibowo    •    02 November 2018 16:51 WIB
Indonesia to Participate in China International Import Expo
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita (Photo:Medcom.id/Eko)

Jakarta: Indonesia is ready to join the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) that will take place in the city of Shanghai next week.

"China is the most populous country in the world. It is the second largest economy in the world," said Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita in a written statement on Friday, November 2, 2018.

"China's middle class is growing. The chinese market is very potential," he added.

According to the Trade Ministry, Indonesia will be named as the Guest Country of Honor in the exhitition. Its pavilion will be located right beside the China pavilion.

Initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, CIIE will gather thousands of companies from as many as 130 countries. The event will welcome more than 150 thousand visitors from China and other countries.

"We should diversify our export products. We should also protect our main commodities," he added.



(WAH)

