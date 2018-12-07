Rupiah Could Continue Its Positive Trend: Govt

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is optimistic that the rupiah could continue its positive trend until the end of the year.



"We only need to maintain confidence in the market," Darmin said here on Friday.

The Indonesian currency weakened to around Rp14,500 per US dollar level this afternoon. The former Bank Indonesia (BI) governor said today's weakening of rupiah was mainly influenced by external factors."The world is sometimes weird. Huawei CFO was recently arrested. It compelety shocked the world," Darmin said.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.The state revenue is expected to reach Rp1,936 trillion by the end of the year. The number is Rp42 trillion higher compared to the initial target."We have predicted that our budget deficit would only reach around 1.86 percent this year," Finance Minkister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Thursday.(WAH)