Indonesia-Poland Eye Closer Economic Relations

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz in Central Jakarta on Monday.



During the bilateral meeting, the two governments discussed bilateral cooperation opportunities in various fields. They agreed to increase economic ties between the two countries.

"Bilateral trade (Jan-August 2018) increased by more than 24.8% compared to the same period in 2017," Retno said on her official twitter account this afternoon."Poland investment increased by 10 times in 2017," she added.According to Retno, Poland will continue to increase its economic presence in Indonesia. It will establish a trade and investment agency in Jakarta."The main goal of my visit is to increase economic ties," Czaputowics said during a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.(WAH)