JCI Slumps 1.026%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 7.16 billion shares worth around 4.98 trillion rupiah.

As many as 121 stocks were up, 214 stocks were down and 121 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) slipped by 13.465 points or 1.379 percent to 962.858 points today.The top losers were PT Tigaraksa Satria Tbk (TGKA), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Asuransi Jasa Tania Tbk (ASJT).The top gainers were PT Lippo General Insurance Tbk(LPGI), PT Marga Abhinaya Abadi Tbk (MABA) and PT Duta Pertiwi Nusantara Tbk (DPNS).(WAH)