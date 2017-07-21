JCI Slumps 1.026%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 7.16 billion shares worth around 4.98 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.485 points or 0.163 percent to 5,841.280 points on Monday, July 17, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.547 points or 0.027 percent to 5,833.342 points in the end of the First session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.751 points or 0.030 percent to 5,831.795 points on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 10.912 points or 0.188 percent to 5,830.044 points on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.806 points or 0.793 percent to 5,819.132 points on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Wall Street stocks finished little changed Tuesday, rebounding from a mid-session swoon sparked by unease over Donald Trump Jr'…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.820 points or 0.032 percent to 5,773.326 points on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Asian markets on Tuesday built on the previous day's rally after a broadly positive lead from Europe and Wall Street, while tr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 43.287 points or 0.744 percent to 5,771.506 points on Monday, July 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 34.782 points or 0.595 percent to 5,814.793 points on Friday, July 7, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Friday visited the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) revealed car sales reached 534,288 units in January-June 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso at the Presidential P…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session …
Bank Indonesia maintained the central bank's 7-day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.75 percent this month.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.29 points or 0.16 percent to 5,815 points in the end of the first session on Thur…
The Supreme Court (MA) chief justice has inaugurated the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Commissioners Board (DK) for the 2017-…