Jokowi Receives New OJK Head

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso at the Presidential Palace Complex in Gambir, Central, Jakarta on Friday, July 21, 2017.



"President expects easier financial access for poor people," Wimboh said.

The Supreme Court chief justice Hatta Ali inaugurated the new OJK's Commissioner Board at the Supreme Court Building Complex in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 20, 2017.The new OJK's Commissioner Board are Wimboh Santoso (head), Nurhaida, Tirta Segara, Riswinandi, Heru Kristiyana, Hoesen and Ahmad Hidayat."We will study the issue," Wimboh added.(WAH)