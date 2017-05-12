Inflation Can Reach 0.27% in May:Central Bank

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-year in May 2017.
"It will mainly be influenced by food commodity prices," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said in Jakarta on Friday.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that inflation reached 0.97 percent month-on-month (mom) and 3.49 percent year-o…
Bank Indonesia has predicted that inflation will reach around 0.69 percent this January.
The government and the central bank have conducted a coordination meeting to discuss measures to control inflation movements this …
The government and the central bank will maintain food prices to control inflation movements.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Agus Martowardojo said administered prices will influence inflation movements in 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that inflation reached 0.42 percent month-to-month and 3.02 percent year-on-year…
Bank Indonesia (BI) recorded that inflation reached 0.31 percent month-to-month in the fourth week of December 2016.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said inflation in December 2016 will only reach around 0.2-0.3 percent …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes inflation for December will be lower than last month.
Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesman Tirta Segara said volatile food prices infuenced inflation in the country in November 2016.
