Inflation Can Reach 0.27% in May:Central Bank

Eko Nordiansyah    •    12 Mei 2017 17:38 WIB
inflation
Inflation Can Reach 0.27% in May:Central Bank
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-year in May 2017.

"It will mainly be influenced by food commodity prices," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said in Jakarta on Friday.

"It will also be influenced by electricity tariffs," he added.

Previously, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent month-on-month and 4.17 percent year-on-year in April 2017. 

"It reached 1.28 percent in January-April 2017," BPS announced.



(WAH)

