Indonesia Attracts 1.02 Million Foreign Tourists in March 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.02 million foreign tourists in March 2017, an increase of 11.64 percent compared to February 2016.



The foreign tourists mostly came from China, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and Japan.

The foreign tourists mainly entered through Ngurah Rai International Airport, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Batam International Airport."We should attract more foreign tourists from other countries," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said in Jakarta on Tuesday."We should promote tourist destinations other than Bali," he added.BPS recorded 3.01 million foreign tourists in January-March 2017, an increase of 15.07 percent compared to January-March 2016.(WAH)