Jokowi Urges SOEs to Fulfill Local Content Requirements

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has warned state-owned enterprises to implement local content requirements.



"It should be underlined during this meeting," he said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

"It wll be monitored closely by me," he added.The former Jakarta governor believes the policy can boost national industries. He is optimistic the policy can create valuable jobs.The PDIP politician will approach several related agencies. He will formulate other necessary strategies.(WAH)