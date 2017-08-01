En
Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

JCI Down 0.612%

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Jokowi Urges SOEs to Fulfill Local Content Requirements

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    01 Agustus 2017 18:58 WIB
president joko widodo
En Business (En)
Jokowi Urges SOEs to Fulfill Local Content Requirements
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has warned state-owned enterprises to implement local content requirements.

"It should be underlined during this meeting," he said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

"It wll be monitored closely by me," he added.

The former Jakarta governor believes the policy can boost national industries. He is optimistic the policy can create valuable jobs.

The PDIP politician will approach several related agencies. He will formulate other necessary strategies.



(WAH)

