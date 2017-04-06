PLN to Complete Jatigede Power Plant by 2019

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is optimitistic that the Jatigede hydro power plant project can be completed by 2019.
"It will be completed by 2019," PLN regional business director Nasri Sebayang said in Sumedang on thursday.
PT Pertamina's annual general shareholders meeting has officially appointed Elia Massa Manik as the new president director.
Indonesian Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan and Swedish Energy Minister Ibrahim Baylan have signed a memorandum on understanding on …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan will visit …
The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will release guidelines for gas imports soon.
The government will allow gas imports when local gas prices go beyond 11.5 percent of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP).
Pertamina president director Dwi Soetjipto and deputy president director Ahmad Bambang have been dismissed from their positions.
The government has revealed that the country will import gas in 2019.
The government will build ten solar power plants in East Nusa Tenggara, Papua and West Papua this year.
President Joko Widodo has reiterated that the govenrment should lower gas prices for national industries.
President Joko Widodo inspected the Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam project in Kalawat, North Minahasa, North Sulawesi on Tuesday, December 2…
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's gross domestic product growth can…
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes Indonesia's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.1 percent this year and 5.3 pe…
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) decreased to USD48.71 per barrel in March from USD52.50 per barrel in Februa…
Asian markets turned lower Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,329 per dollar on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Banking Commission Annual Meeting is being held at Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Apri…
The Indonesian government has prepared to add new markets to boost the country's exports.
PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) and High-Speed Railway Contractor Consortium (HSRCC) has signed an engineering, procurement…
Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, tracking gains in New York but investors moved cautiously ahead of a summit between Chinese P…