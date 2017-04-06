PLN to Complete Jatigede Power Plant by 2019

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is optimitistic that the Jatigede hydro power plant project can be completed by 2019.



"It will be completed by 2019," PLN regional business director Nasri Sebayang said in Sumedang on thursday.

The project is worth around USD140 million. It will have a capacity of 2X55 Megawatts.The power plant is located at Jatigede dam. It will support Sunyaragi, Rancaekek and Kertajati main power stations."It will reach break even points in 5-6 years," Nasri stated.(WAH)