En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

PLN to Complete Jatigede Power Plant by 2019

Annisa ayu artanti    •    06 April 2017 17:31 WIB
energy
En Business (En)
PLN to Complete Jatigede Power Plant by 2019
Illustration (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is optimitistic that the Jatigede hydro power plant project can be completed by 2019.

"It will be completed by 2019," PLN regional business director Nasri Sebayang said in Sumedang on thursday.

Baca juga
The project is worth around USD140 million. It will have a capacity of 2X55 Megawatts.

The power plant is located at Jatigede dam.  It will support Sunyaragi, Rancaekek and Kertajati main power stations.

"It will reach break even points in 5-6 years," Nasri stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0471 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv