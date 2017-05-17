En
En
Govt to Review Five Priority Infrastructure Projects

Desi Angriani    •    17 Mei 2017 18:57 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Galih Pradipta)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Priority Infrastucture Development Acceleration Committee (KPPIP) will review five priority infrastructure projects.

"Five priority projects do not show any progress," KPPIP official Bastary Pandji Indra said on Monday.

The government has announced 30 priority infrastructure projects, including Bitung international airport project, Trans-Sumatra highway project and Bontang oil refinery project.

The priority projects are valued around Rp85 trillion. The priority projects are set to be completed by 2019.

"As many as 12 priority projects have started construction activities. Another 12 priority projects have prepared construction activities,"Bastary said.

(WAH)

