7 Tourist Destination Prepared for IMF-WB Delegates

Kupang: The tourism office of the East Nusa Tenggara provincial District of Manggarai Barat, has prepared seven tourist destinations to be visited by the delegates to the Annual Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Bali if they come for holidaying in Labuan Bajo.
"The seven destinations are the locations which have been favorite places visited by foreign tourist visiting the district," head of the district tourism office, Theresia Primadona Asmon said here on Tuesday.
Theresia said the government has sold a number of tour packages in Labuan Bajo through the IMF website prepared by the Tourism Ministry.
The seven destinations include the Komodo National Park, Rinca and a number of spots for snorkeling off Labuan Bajo.
The Komodo National Park is the Komodo islands, not far from Labuan Bajo in the eastern end of the island of Flores. The islands are known for being the habitat of Komodo, the ancient giant lizards which are found only in the Indonesia islands.
Labuan Bajo is one of major tourist destinations expected to be visited by the thousands of people taking part in the IMF-WB annual meeting which will take place in Nusa Dua Bali from Oct 8 to 14.
The government said around 17,000 invitees from 189 countries are expected to attend the meeting including Finance Ministers, Central Bank leaders, IMF and WB delegates, observers, Parliamentarians and journalists.
Many of the delegates are also expected to take the opportunity to bring members of their families for holidaying in Bali and other places in Indonesia.
The government has arranged visits to major tourist destination areas in the country for the delegates including the Komodo National Park via Labuan Bajo, Lombok and Lake Toba in North Sumatra. The government hopes to promote its tourist destinations through the IMF-WB meeting. (Antara)
