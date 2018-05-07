JCI Surges 92.76 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.6 percent or 92.76 points to 5,885.1 on Monday, May 7, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by2.27 percent or 20.92 points to 920.12 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 216 stocks were up, 168 wer down and 14 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI), PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries Tbk (DSFI) and PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS).The top losers were PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI), PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT MNC investama Tbk (BHIT) and PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI).Today's transaction volume was 10.11 billion shares worth 7.43 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)