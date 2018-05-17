JCI Down 25.54 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.92 percent or 8.57 points to 926.91 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.3 billion shares worth 8.3 trillion rupiahs.In addition, 150 stocks were down, 219 were up and 128 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Wahana Pronatural Tbk (WAPO), PT Jaya Pari Steel Tbk (JPRS) and PT Express Transindo utama Tbk (TAXI).The top gainers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN), PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG), PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS) and PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID).(WAH)