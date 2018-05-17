JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 percent to Rp14,074 per dollar on Thursday, May 17, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.28 percent or 39 points to Rp14,058 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.3 billion shares worth 8.3 trillion rupiahs.In addition, 150 stocks were down, 219 were up and 128 were unchanged.(WAH)