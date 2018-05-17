En
Burger

Most Popular

Meghan Markle's Father Will Not Attend Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's Father Will Not Attend Royal Wedding

JCI Down 25.54 Points

JCI Down 25.54 Points

BI Increases Its Reference Rate to 4.5%

BI Increases Its Reference Rate to 4.5%

Chinese Private Firm Launches First Space Rocket

Chinese Private Firm Launches First Space Rocket

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    17 Mei 2018 17:38 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Eko Nordiansyah)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 percent to Rp14,074 per dollar on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.28 percent or 39 points to Rp14,058 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.3 billion shares worth 8.3 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, 150 stocks were down, 219 were up and 128 were unchanged.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.2946 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv