JISDOR Appreciates to Rp14,074 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 percent to Rp14,074 per dollar on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.28 percent or 39 points to Rp14,058 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent during a Board of Governors' meeti…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.
The Finance Ministry strongly believes the government budget deficit will reach below 2.19 percent in the end of 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.