JCI Drops 0.05% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    30 Mei 2018 13:13 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.05 percent or 3.3 points to 6,065.02 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.24 percent or 2.38 points to 975.28 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 187 stocks were down, 181 were up and 115 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Caampina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP), PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA).

The top gainers were PT Mathari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA), PT Multipolar Tbk (MLPL), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Harum Energy Tbk (HRUM).


(WAH)

