JCI Drops 0.06 Percent in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.06 percent or 3.48 points to 6,085.31 before break on Wednesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.24 percent or 2.3 points to 971.58 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, 161 stocks were down, 192 were up and 119 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Verena Multi Finance Tbk (VRNA), PT ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR) and PT Perusahaan G Negara Tbk (PGAS).The top gainers were PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY0, PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (INDS) and PT Timah (Persero) Tbk (TINS).(WAH)