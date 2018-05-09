En
Galery

Govt Monitors Food Supplies Ahead of Ramadan

Kautsar Widya Prabowo    •    09 Mei 2018 17:58 WIB
Govt Monitors Food Supplies Ahead of Ramadan
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Dhoni Setiawan)

Jakarta: The Agriculture Ministry has prepared enough staple food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.

The ministry will carry out various policies to ensure staple food supplies stabilize staple food prices. It will coordinate with relaed agencies to stabilize staple food supplies.  

"Rice supplies are under control. All supplies are under control," said Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman at the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) head office on WEdnesday afternoon.

"Our rice reserve is 1.5 million tonnes. The rice reserve is enough," he added.

Indonesia recorded an inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018. The food sector posted a deflation of 0.26 percent in the same month.


(WAH)

