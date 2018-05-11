JCI Rises 48.89 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 48.89 points to 5956.83 on Friday, May 11, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.81 percent or 7.72 points to 962.01 in today's trading.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.85 percent or 49.06 points to 5841.41 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.13 percent or 66.39 points to 5792.34 on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 55.47 points to 5,803.26 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.55 percent or 153.51 points to 5,858.73 on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.33 percent or 139.87 points to 5872.37 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks edged up slightly Tuesday in quiet trade during Japan's Golden Week holiday period.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.27 percent or 75.36 points to 5,994.6 on Monday, April 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.18 percent or 26 points to Rp14,046 per dollar on Friday, May 11,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.31 percent or 133.22 points to 5,907.94 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
The Agriculture Ministry has prepared enough staple food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.
Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wedne…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.79 percent or 45.56 points to 5820.27 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.57 percent or 80 points to Rp14,036 per dollar on Tuesday, May 8, 2018…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.
The Indonesia Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and China Development Bank (CDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding…
Bank Indonesia reported on Tuesday the Jakarta economy grew 6.02 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018.
Drug giant Takeda on Tuesday said it would buy Irish pharmaceuticals firm Shire in a deal worth $62.5 billion, the biggest foreign…