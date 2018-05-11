JCI Rises 48.89 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 48.89 points to 5956.83 on Friday, May 11, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.81 percent or 7.72 points to 962.01 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 251 stocks were up, 128 were down and 114 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS), PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSDE), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF) an PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) (BBTN).The top losers were PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (SWPT), PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPMX) and PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (ASRI).Today's volume was 8.89 billion shares worth 9.3 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)