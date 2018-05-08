JISDOR Depreciates to Rp14036 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.57 percent or 80 points to Rp14,036 per dollar on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.36 percent or 51 points to Rp14,052 per dollar as of 4:58 AM EDT or 3:58 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.88 percent or 110.38 points to 5,774.72 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 304 stocks were down, 94 were unchanged and 83 were up.The top losers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).(WAH)