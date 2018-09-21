Rupiah Weakening Doesn't Affect Inflation: BI

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Friday said that the weakening of rupiah only minimally influences Indonesia's inflation.
"We have found no evidence that the weakening of rupiah significantly affects prices," he said.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
