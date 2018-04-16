JCI Up 16.42 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid index, LQ45, increased by 0.44 percent or 4.51 points to 1,027.15 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, 181 stocks were up, 183 were down and 122 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL).Some of the top losers were PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI) and Pt Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI)Today's transaction volume was 6.71 billion shares worth 4.99 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)