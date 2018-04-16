En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Up 16.42 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    16 April 2018 16:52 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Up 16.42 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.26 percent or 16.42 points to 6,286.75 on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid index, LQ45, increased by 0.44 percent or 4.51 points to 1,027.15 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, 181 stocks were up, 183 were down and 122 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL).

Some of the top losers were PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI) and Pt Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI)

Today's transaction volume was 6.71 billion shares worth 4.99 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.2405 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv