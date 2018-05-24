JCI Surges 2.39% in first Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 2.94 percent or 27.14 points to 949.82 at the end of the firt session.

According to RTI infokom, as many as 252 stocks were up, 107 were down and 115 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN), PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZa) and PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL).Some of the top losers were PT Primarindo Asia infrastr Tbk (BIMA), PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN), PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN), PT PP Presisi Tbk (PPRE) and PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA).(WAH)