Bangladesh Factory Disaster Survivors Demand Justice Five Years On

Dhaka: Hundreds of Bangladeshis staged protests and tearful tributes at Rana Plaza Tuesday on the fifth anniversary of one of the world's worst industrial disasters, when a textile fctory complex collapsed and killed at least 1,130 people.
Survivors and relatives of the dead placed wreaths at a concrete hammer and sickle memorial while labour groups marked the anniversary by making new demands for justice.
