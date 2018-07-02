RI Posts 0.59% Inflation in June 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.59 percent in June 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said Monday.



"The country's year-on-year inflation was 3.12 percent last month, while its year-to-date inflation was 1.9 percent in the same period," BPS head Suhariyanto told reporters.

It was primarily influenced by rising transportation fares due to the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus. It was also affected by rising food prices during Ramadan fasting month."All surveyed cities experienced inflation last month. We had two week holidays that month," the BPS leader said."Aviation sector contributed around 0.15 percent. Intercity transportation contributed around 0.08 percent," he added.(WAH)