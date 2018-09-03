Govt, BI and OJK Discuss Current Economic Situations

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday summoned his economic team as well as Bank Indonesia (BI) and Financial Services Authority (OJK) leaders to discuss about the current economic developments.



"Ministers, BI and OJK reported about the current economic developments. We also reported about the latest inflation data," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters after the meeting.

"We will exchange information to maintain the currency stability. We will continue to make the required adjustments," the former World Bank managing director added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia's annual inflation stood at 3.2 percent last month. In addition, its year-to-date inflation stood at 2.13 percent in the same month."It is still below our annual inflation target of 3.5 percent. It is still under control," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said in Jakarta earlier today.The rupiah surpassed Rp14,800 per dollar today. It hit its lowest level since the Asian financial crisis.(WAH)