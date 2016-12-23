En
There Are Only 21 Thousand Chinese Workers in Indonesia: Jokowi

Desi Angriani    •    23 Desember 2016 14:59 WIB
indonesian workers
En Business (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Ismar Patrizki)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has denied reports on significant influx of Chinese workers to Indonesia.

"We have less than 21 thousand Chinese workers," President Joko Widodo said at Karawang International Industry City in Karawang, West Java on Friday (12/23).

"There are more than two million Indonesian workers in Malaysia," he continued.

The former Jakarta governor stated that people should differentiate between Chinese tourists and Chinese workers.

"We target 10 million Chinese tourists. They are tourists. They are not workers," he stated.


(WAH)

