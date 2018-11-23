En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Ekawan Raharja    •    23 November 2018 18:08 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Domestic Motorcycle Market Predicted to be Stagnant Next Year
Jakarta: PT Astra Honda Motor financial director Erix Sadikin has predicted the national motorcycle market could stay stagnant next year.

"The market could be influenced by various factors such as currency movements, commodity prices and economic growth data," the man told reporters this week.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

"If it is peaceful like recent regional elections, the market won't be affected," he said.

According to the Indonesia Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI), the industry has sold as many as around 5.3 million units up to October 2018. In the meantime, Honda has sold around 3.9 million units this year.


