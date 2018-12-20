En
Burger
Trans-Java Toll Road Will Boost Investments in Java: Jokowi

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    20 Desember 2018 12:31 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Yogi Bayu Aji)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes that Trans-Java toll road can attract investments that will develop regions in Java island.

"I heard that many investors are interested with the industry area in Ngawi due to its affordable land and competitive human resources," said President Jokowi at Trans Java toll road KM 671, Nganjuk, East Java on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

"This toll road will help businesses to produce efficient products by integrating special economic zones and industry areas," President Jokowi added.

By the end of the year, the Trans-Java toll road project is expected to connect Merak, Banten and Surabaya, East Java. In 2019, the central government will expand the network to Banyuwangi, East Java.

"We hope that Merak and Banyuwangi can be connected by Trans-Java toll road next year," President Jokowi said.

The Trans-Java toll road will cover all provinces in Java island. The total length of the toll road is estimated to reach around 1,167 kilometres.



(WAH)

